INDOT, Noblesville seek feedback on State Road 37 improvements

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The State Road 37 Improvement Project will upgrade the stretch from south of Greenfield Avenue to north of State Road 32/State Road 38, focusing on reducing traffic congestion and improving safety for pedestrians and vehicles.

Information will be presented from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Noblesville High School. People can enter through Gate 1 and go to the Large Group Instruction Room, also known as Area No. 1239.

Kyleigh Cramer, public relations director for Indiana Department of Transportation, said Wednesday, “This is what I kind of call the conversational phase of a project. So, we are really early on. We are not hitting construction anytime soon. This is just to allow folks to come in, voice their comments and concerns, give us some perspective on driving this route.”

INDOT has nothing specific in mind just yet, but safety will be key.

City Engineer Alison Krupski said Wednesday, “We just started this design, and so a big part of that study is designing in a way that does enhance that safety. So, a big piece of that will be adding safe pedestrian crossings across State Road 37 along with freeway-style movements.”

The city engineer says most stoplights would be removed and likely replaced with interchanges. She couldn’t say what those interchanges might look like. “So, nothing has been put on paper. It’s initial design. This is everybody’s chance to come out and tell us what is important to them along the corridor. So, if you drive the corridor, if you own a business along the corridor, if you work along the corridor, we need to hear from you so that that can be placed into the design.”

The public information meeting aimed to get community input before the construction planning begins.

INDOT’s Cramer said, “Folks can get an idea of what it’s going to look like now, so that when we do hit the ground running with construction there’s no surprises. It’s what they either provided with feedback or what we presented with them.”

In addition to leaders from INDOT and the Noblesville city government, representatives from engineering companies Lochmueller Group and American Structurepoint will provide information and gather feedback at the meeting.

People unable to attend the meeting were asked to give their input to the Noblesville Engineering Department. Its phone is 317-776-6330. Email the city engineer at akrupski@noblesville.in.us.

Krupski said, “Definitely want to have that local aspect to this project and make sure people are feeling heard.”

WISHTV.com first reported on the upcoming meeting on Dec. 3.

News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky will report from Wednesday night’s meeting. Watch that report on News 8 at 10 and 11 p.m., and on “Daybreak” on Thursday morning on WISH-TV.