Noblesville residents give input on State Road 37 upgrade: ‘absolutely essential’

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Department of Transportation and the Noblesville government are partnering to update part of State Road 37 through the city to improve pedestrian and driver safety.

The section of State Road 37 to be upgraded sees between 30,000 and 35,000 vehicles a day. INDOT says it needs to be redesigned for safety and efficiency because the corridor has a higher crash frequency than similar corridors throughout the state.

Richard Justice, a Noblesville resident, called the redesign “absolutely essential. The traffic is terrible. We’ve seen data on the number of accidents that are happening.”

The project would reconfigure four intersections: at Greenfield Avenue, at Town & Country Boulevard, at Pleasant Street, and at the State Road 32/State Road 38 crossing also known as Conner Street. INDOT shared crash data for the four intersections over four years, but, on average, the whole corridor sees about 97.5 accidents a year.

Dusty Sarazan, a Noblesville resident, said “When you go across the bridge on Pleasant Street and the roundabouts (near downtown Noblesville), it’s just beautiful and then you get to Tractor Supply (Company) and (State Road) 37 and you’re doomed.”

No plans have been set in stone yet. Project managers at a Wednesday evening meeting heard from the public about what they think needs to be improved

Jennifer Beck, an INDOT project manager, said, “We are encouraging people to look at what happened on the south half of the (State Road 37) corridor (from 146th Street to I-69). Look at the other four-lane divided highway upgrades, such as Keystone (Parkway) and Carmel, U.S. 31 through Carmel (and) Westfield. That’s the type of upgrade we expect, but it truly is a blank slate so we are really interested to see what the public has to say.”

INDOT is offering an online survey to gain opinions.

People also can give their input to the Noblesville Engineering Department. Its phone is 317-776-6330. Email the city engineer at akrupski@noblesville.in.us.

