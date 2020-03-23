Noblesville teachers parade through neighborhoods to say hello to students

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It has been hard for kids and parents who have had to stay home while schools are closed due to the coronavirus. It has also been challenging for teachers.

That is why one Noblesville elementary school planned a special “parade” so that the teachers and students could safely see each other.

Teachers from North Elementary on Sunday drove through all of their school’s neighborhoods to give their students a special message and many students returned the favor.

With 24 hours notice teachers and staff members made signs and paraded through neighborhoods to see their students after a week of e-learning.

“It looks like about all of our teachers and some assistants and some maintenance. Pretty much the whole staff wanted to come out and support our kids being locked in and just letting them know that we are thinking about them and we want the best for them,” said Principal Rob Lugo, North Elementary School.

Students are now uttering a sentence that parents never thought they would hear, “I miss school,”

“Well it is kind of hard because you don’t have your teacher to help you and you you only have your parents to help you,” said student Payton Fultz.

“I hope that it lifts their spirits. I know it has been tremendous for us just knowing that we had this to look forward to in the next 24 hours was amazing,” said teacher Stacy Scott-Stewart.

Teachers have had a tough week after being forced to make the quick transition to online learning.

“Teachers are working all hours, 16 hours a day. It is not a vacation for sure,” said Lugo.

But they have still found time to make sure their kids were alright, “teachers have gone way above and beyond. We have teachers doing goodnight chats, pajama parties, good mornings,” said Lugo.

For students, seeing their teacher in person was just what they needed to bring out a smile and give them something to look forward to.

“I miss my teacher and I can’t wait to see her again. And then I just saw her and now I’m super happy,” said student Olivia Coleman.

For teachers, seeing those smiling faces makes all the hard work worth it with the uncertainty of when they will actually be able to return to the classroom.

“Even if it is from a distance it means a lot,” said Scott-Stewart.

The event was such a big hit that now the other six Noblesville elementary schools will be conducting their own.

Hinkle Creek held theirs on Sunday, March 22. Here are the other dates for elementary schools:

Noble Crossing: 1 p.m. Monday, March 23.

White River: 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 23.

Promise Road: 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.

Stony Creek: 2 p.m. Monday, April 13.

Hazel Dell: noon Monday, April 13.