Noblesville to build new police headquarters

The city of Noblesville says it will build the new police department at the site of the Firestone Tire Factory on Division Street that closed 15 years ago. (Provided Photo/City of Noblesville)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Noblesville Police Department is getting a new headquarters.

The city says it will build the new police department at the site of the Firestone Tire Factory on Division Street that closed 15 years ago.

The Noblesville Police Department currently shares a building with the fire administration and Station 71. They have been operating in the same building since 1992.

City officials say the new police headquarters will help them serve a city that’s added nearly 55,000 people in the last 20 years. Noblesville’s population has reached 75,000, and the department has more than 100 dedicated officers.

In his recent state of the city address, Mayor Chris Jensen said construction of a new police headquarters is a top priority in Noblesville’s 10-year Capital Improvement Plan and has been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police.

Construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2025.