Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town

NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines.

The store opened almost two years ago in a commercial strip between Highway 37 and Herriman Boulevard.

“We’re a medical supply store, we sell adult diapers, and related incontinence supplies, as well as costumes for age-play, as well as any type of events where people want to participate in age regression,” said owner Ryan Polokoff.

Polokoff said age regression is used in therapy, allowing people to retreat back to a time in their lives when they felt safe.

“PTSD comes into play, we’ve got customers that are military, or ex military, that have stressful jobs, and it’s just a coping mechanism to help deal with adulting,” said Polokoff.

The city said because My Inner Baby markets itself with the hashtag “#ABDL’ — adult babies and diaper lovers — by definition, it’s considered a sex shop, and therefore the business is violating it’s commercial zoning guidelines.

“ABDLs are a group of persons who involve themselves in child-like role playing for sexual stimulation,” said attorney Beth Copeland at an August 1st zoning meeting.

Polokoff admits, while a portion of his customers may use some of his products for role playing, he doesn’t ask them any questions.

His business is licensed by the FDA to sell high quality diapers to those who need them for medical purposes.

“We’re going to fight for what’s right. The short of it is we’re not going to be bullied by people that want to impart morals that are theirs,” said Polokoff.

Polokoff said he is suing the city of Noblesville to prevent them from evicting his business.

A spokesperson for the city said it would send News 8 a statement responding to the suit, but News 8 has not yet received that statement.