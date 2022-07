Local

Noblesville’s first Black police officer dies at age 84

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An announcement was made from the Noblesville Police Department Wednesday, that their retired police officer Charlie Jones, Jr. passed away Monday. He was 84-years-old.

Charlie joined NPD on Jan. 1, 1971. At that time, he was the first Black officer in the city of Noblesville.

He retired as a police officer in March 1997, but continued his career serving others as a community service officer until fully retiring in Jan. 2014.