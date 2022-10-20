Local

Noblesville’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ tour to cover traditional parade route

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mayor of Noblesville, Chris Jensen, made an announcement Thursday that they plan to merge the the annual “Home for the Holidays Tour” with the Noblesville Christmas parade. There will be six routes that cover the areas of Noblesville, including the traditional downtown parade route this year.

This follows a previous announcement about the Noblesville Christmas Parade never returning. The tour will feature Santa Claus during the first week of December. Jensen says this will allow people to see Santa in their neighborhood, and provide an opportunity for families to gather downtown where the parade originally took place.

“As our community grows, we want to honor our past traditions as well as create new ones for the nearly 70,000 residents who call Noblesville home. We hope this will allow those who wish to see Santa in their neighborhood as well as those who wish to gather with friends and family downtown a great opportunity to do so,” Jensen said.

After the pandemic, several changes were made to the city’s holiday events in 2020 due to health concerns for the community. The “Home for the Holidays Tour” with Santa Claus and several city departments was created to bring Santa to the people and thank first responders and essential workers. This is part of the city’s seasonal celebration.

The tour will be split by the White River. Three routes including the traditional parade route will be held east of the river on Saturday, Dec. 3. The first tour will begin at 9 a.m. and the traditional downtown parade will be held at 2 p.m. Three more routes will be held Sunday, Dec. 4 west of the White River. According to a Facebook post, routes are still being designed and will be announced in the coming weeks.

Those interested in participating can visit the Noblesville website.