Nominate a veteran you know for the ‘Shining A Light’ veteran giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The festive lights in the Indianapolis Power & Light building have been temporarily shut off.

IPL says it will upgrade the lights with new technology for a project called “Shining a Light.”

The show involves all of Monument Circle and will premiere Veterans Day weekend.

But before it does, Visit Indy needs your help nominating a veteran for a special Shining a Light giveaway.

The special light show is a joint effort between Visit Indy, Downtown Indy, and the Indiana War Memorials Commission.

It will display nightly, patriotic salutes and images of Indianapolis.

The giveaway is a chance for one veteran to be there for all the opening day festivities.

It includes a hotel stay at the Hyatt hotel, dinner at St. Elmo Steakhouse, tickets to the Colts/Dolphins, and drinks at veteran owned Hotel Tango Distillery in Fountain Square.

Travis Barnes says he founded Hotel Tango in 2014 after serving in the United States Marine Corp where he did three tours in Iraq.

Travis told News 8 that this giveaway is just one way we can thank those who sacrificed so much.

“I think that it helps them feel like their service meant something and that they get a day to come down with their family and relax and enjoy what they fought for,” said Travis.

A panel of veterans from the Indiana War Memorials Foundation will have the final say in choosing the winner.

Nominations are due October 10.

For more information or to nominate a veteran you know, click here.