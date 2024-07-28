Nonprofit holding community fair with a variety of resources

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Resource Hub, an Indianapolis nonprofit, is holding a resource fair on July 28.

The fair is set to take place from noon to 6 p.m. at Amvets Post 99, located at 2840 Lafayette Rd.

There will be food distribution, free haircuts, a job fair, and free school supplies.

Resource Hub Founder Rita Green said the event is open to anyone who needs help.

“We do have a mental health piece where people can come get assistance for mental health, something that is very important now in our community,” Green said. “A lot of people can’t afford to get those services so we’ll offer those free. We’ll have a financial literacy piece where people can come and get education. Regarding their finances, they can open up bank accounts.”

The Marion County Elections Board will be on hand to help register voters in time for the November election.

“No haggling, no hassling, we’re not going to tell you who to vote for,” Green said.

Green started the Resource Hub after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2006. She wanted to help others by paying it forward.

“I was in the hospital during Christmas, and the nurses and the staff at the hospital got together and surprised my family with Christmas, and it just was an amazing feeling that a stranger who doesn’t know me and didn’t have a reason, they just saw a need and they met the need,” Green said.

The organization will also be accepting donations for its annual Christmas drive at the Resource Fair.