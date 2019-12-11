Nonprofit provides Christmas baskets for 300 families

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nonprofit on the city’s near east side is making sure 300 families have presents under the tree with the help of donations through their annual Christmas Basket Program.

Families will two presents per child and also two bags of groceries for a full Christmas dinner. Hats, socks, gloves and underwear will be given to every family member.

Those in need start registering for the event in October. Right now there are 90 families on the wait list. On average, it costs Westminster Neighborhood Services $150 to provide a Christmas basket to each family.

The nonprofit says 42 percent of families in the area live below the poverty level and 22 percent live on less than $10,000 a year.

“For us, it’s very easy to go out and buy a $1 pair of gloves but they have to choose between food, medicine, housing and transportation,” Westminster Neighborhood Services Executive Director Chrissy Petersen said. “So by just providing these simple things that you and I might take for granted, it’s huge for them. It’s one less thing they have to worry about. Then they are able to provide their kids Christmas.”

The nonprofit has a food pantry and soup kitchen at the corner of North Keystone Avenue and New York Street. They provide an after school program for students in Kindergarten through 8th grade. There’s also a free medical clinic and substance abuse counseling program.

Families can pick up their baskets on Saturday. They’re still accepting donations of cold weather accessories, food and toys for children.

If you’d like to help donate, call 317-632-9785.

To learn more about the nonprofit, click here.



