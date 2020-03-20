Nonprofit starts delivery, pickup service to those 55 and older in Bartholomew County

HOPE, Ind, (WISH) — People are teaming up in Bartholomew County to get older people things they need so they don’t have to go out during the crisis.

Many students in the small town of Hope are being raised by grandparents or the elderly. A board member of Students Fund of Hope came up with the idea to provide citizens 55 and older with a pickup and delivery service to get groceries, prescriptions and any essentials they may need.

Deliveries started this week and a handful of people are already taking advantage of it.

“We all know someone in that age group, that’s in that sector that is going to be affected by this and so personally for me, it’s really important for me to not have my loved ones that are in that age group to get out,” Students Fund of Hope founder Whitney Budd said. “But it’s also important for them to have what they need.”

The nonprofit organization is getting a lot of calls from organizations like United Way and Thrive Alliance about their idea. They’re willing and wanting to talk to other counties in the state to help mimic this service.

If you need help, call 812-350-2526.

You can also visit the Student Funds of Hope Facebook page.