Nonprofits worry about donor fatigue on Giving Tuesday during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the biggest pushes for nonprofits across the country is Giving Tuesday, the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

For many, the need is greater than ever thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wheeler Mission, a homeless shelter, is one of the places hoping the date can make up for other lost opportunities.

The biggest fundraiser every year is the Drumstick Dash on Thanksgiving morning. This year’s event went virtual. While 10,000 people still participated, it was just over half the usual crowd, leaving a $300,000 hole for an event that usually raises $1 million for Wheeler Mission.

“Giving Tuesday is critical to not just Wheeler Mission but all not-for-profits,” said Steve Kerr, executive vice president for advancement at Wheeler Mission. “We’ve come to depend on the generosity of Giving Tuesday. This year even greater than ever.”

Kerr said, despite what some might assume, annual giving is on par with 2019. While there have been fewer donors, there have been larger gifts.

But, those big events that were canceled or significantly altered can’t fully be replaced.

While it’s early, he said there’s been about a 20% increase in need, likely not solely due to the pandemic.

“I think some of it absolutely is but I think it’s the trend we’re experiencing right now in Indianapolis,” Kerr said.

Wheeler has a big opportunity, though. Beginning Giving Tuesday and through the month of December, every dollar donated will be matched by others up to $200,000, one of several area charities with similar matches available Tuesday.

“They care, people care, and have been giving generously to those who are less fortunate,” Kerr said.

That’s why some are taking a different approach. On Tuesday, The Villages of Indiana will not be sending out a request for more. In fact, the president and chief executive officer, Sharon Pierce, plans to do the exact opposite for the agency that supports children with foster, adoption, and community services.

“We ask and say ‘please’ a lot, and so on Tuesday, Giving Tuesday, we want to say thank you,” Pierce said.

Christmas gifts are already starting to accumulate in the hallway.

Pierce said her donors have already been asked more than usual this year, including a diaper drive in September so while donations are always needed, she doesn’t want to over-ask.

“We’re very conscious of donor fatigue and not just through The Villages donors but the fact that I’m a donor, too,” she said. “I’m really conscious of how other folks are being asked to help.”

It’s something Kerr worries about, too, and talks about with his team. Still, after almost 30 years of working at Wheeler Mission, he’s seen the generosity of people shine through time and time again and is confident they will again, even in the pandemic.

“Tomorrow is going to be telling of how our community has responded,” Kerr said.

News 8 also spoke with United Way. While its leaders declined to reveal a specific goal in mind for Giving Tuesday, they said they’re already a a third of the way there and are even ahead of where they were in 2019.

To participate in Giving Tuesday, the easiest way for the vast majority is to go to a favorite organization’s website and give online.

