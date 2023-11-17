Nora Branch of Indianapolis Public Library to close in December for renovations

The Nora Branch of the Indianapolis Public Library will close on Dec. 10, 2023, for an "extended renovation" that will include an updated entrance and updated restrooms. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Public Library)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Nora Branch of the Indianapolis Public Library is getting a new look — and that means library patrons will soon need to go somewhere else to check out a book.

The Nora Branch, located at 8625 Guilford Ave., is closing for an “extended renovation” on Sunday, Dec. 10. Its last day open in Saturday, Dec. 9.

When the building reopens, it will include:

Updated entrance with a drive-up book return

Updated restrooms

Group study and tutoring rooms

Updated community room with room for 60 guests

Better access to outlets for device charging

Improved mechanical and light systems

The Nora Branch opened in 1971 on North Guilford Avenue and was expanded in 1990. To help bring the library into the 2020s, the Nora Community was invited to share ideas for the renovation’s design and give input on the needs of the community via a series of community meetings and a survey.

The project budget of $2,250,000 will be funded by bonds approved by the Indianapolis City-County Council.

Indy PL did not say when the library will reopen and encouraged patrons to visit its website for updates.

Before the closure

Beginning Saturday, December 2, the Nora Branch hold pickup location will be the College Avenue Branch at 4180 N. College Avenue. Other northeast side locations include Fort Ben and Lawrence.

Library patrons who have transportation concerns or are unable to visit one of the alternate locations may coordinate home delivery services by calling the IndyPL’s outreach department at 317-275-4075.

Click here to learn more about the Nora Branch of the Indianapolis Public Library.