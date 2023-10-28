Search
Norte Dame student makes 'HERstory' as first woman leprechaun

Kylee Kazenski -Notre Dame (Provided Photo/University of Notre Dame)
by: Hanna Mordoh
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Notre Dame student is making ‘HERstory’ this weekend as the first woman to ever wear the iconic green Notre Dame leprechaun suit. 

Senior Kylee Kazenski will represent the fighting Irish on the sidelines at the football game on Saturday.

The team posted a picture on social media saying, “We’re making history in the house that Rockne built!”

The fighting Irish kick off against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

