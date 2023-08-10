North Central High School student found with weapon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A North Central High School student was found with a weapon Thursday, police say.

The following message was sent to families Thursday afternoon: “Dear NCHS family, during routine supervision at NCHS prior to the start of school today, a student was found to be in possession of a weapon. This discovery was reported by NCHS Administration to the Washington Township Police Department. Our officers acted swiftly and immediately to enact safety protocols, and the situation was handled prior to classes starting. The safety of our students remains our top priority, and the courage of students and staff to do what is right is essential in maintaining that priority.”

Officials did not specify what type of weapon the student brought to the school. Officials did not say whether the student was disciplined.

