North Central HS goes to remote learning Thursday due to power outage

North Central High School is shown Aug. 20, 2019, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – North Central High School students will not be in the classroom on Thursday. Instead, students will learn remotely.

Washington Township Schools made the announcement on social media, saying the move is due to a power outage.

Currently, according to the district, the building is partially without power due to “a mechanical issue” as a result of construction work.

The school system also said that Thursday’s remote learning only applies to the high school.