North Central HS students prepare for debut of ‘Radium Girls’ production

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students at North Central High School have been putting on theatrical performances at the school for more than six decades.

This year, the cast and production crew has selected “Radium Girls” for their next performance.

The show’s director Nathan Shewell stopped by the Daybreak studios along with three of the actors to talk about the upcoming production.

“Radium Girls” is a story set in the 1920s centered on the lives of female factory workers who painted watch dials with self-luminous paint. The paint contained radium, so the women who worked closely with the materials were exposed to radiation poisoning.

“The theme this year is ‘the power of her voice,'” Shewell explained. “We do this one now, which of course features these five women really who fought this court battle to try to get the company to pay for their medical bills.”

The school will be performing the production of “Radium Girls” on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Click the video to learn more.