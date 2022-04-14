Local

North Vernon motorcyclist dies in crash in Ripley County

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist from North Vernon Indiana died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. on State Road 48 near State Road 129 in rural Ripley County.

Christopher Kincaid, 48, was eastbound on State Road 48 just east of State Road 129. Kincaid’s motorcycle crossed the centerline and went into the path of a westbound white 2014 Ford truck driven by Charles Eckstein, 54, from Sunman. The motorcycle and Ford truck collided causing Kincaid to be ejected from his motorcycle. Kincaid died on the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s office.

Eckstein has no injuries from the collision. Toxicology results are pending at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

Ripley County is 80 miles southeast of Indianapolis.