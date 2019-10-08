North West Hendricks schools superintendent steps down

LIZTON, Ind. (WISH) — North West Hendricks schools Superintendent Michael Springer stepped down Tuesday night.

At a Tuesday night school board meeting, “superintendent of schools severance agreement” was listed as an agenda item.

News 8’s Julia Deng confirms the agenda item was omitted, but the terms of the severance were approved without discussion.

Springer clashed with the school board recently when he recommending the firing of a teacher, Tyler Bruce, accused of inappropriate conduct with a female student.

The school board voted not to fire Bruce, and on Tuesday, Bruce remained on paid administrative leave.

The Indiana Department of Education in September filed a complaint seeking to revoke Bruce’s teaching licenses.