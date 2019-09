JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are currently closed near Seymour.

INDOT says a crash has occurred near US 50, leaving the northbound lanes closed until approximately 7:30 a.m. The crash is at the 51.5 mile marker.

I-65 MM 51.5 NB near US 50 / mile 52 All lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) September 9, 2019

Indiana State Police say a semi overturned in the crash. The driver of the semi has been arrested for operating while intoxicated.