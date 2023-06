Northbound US 31 closed after school bus crash

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A school bus and vehicle crashed on U.S. 31 near Westfield around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County dispatch.

There was no one on the bus at the time of the crash.

All lanes of U.S. 31 northbound are closed between 216th Street and 226th Street until about 1:30 p.m.

The dispatch did not say if anyone in the vehicle was injured.