Northview High School Choir to join Foreigner on stage at Ruoff Music Center

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — The Northview High School choir from Brazil, Indiana, will be joining the legendary rock band Foreigner on stage Friday night at the Ruoff Music Center.

Members of the choir, including Aidrik Loughmiller, Marah Loughmiller, and Avrie Emmert, joined Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins via Zoom to talk about their excitement and preparation process for this extraordinary opportunity.

They will be singing with the band on their classic No. 1 hit “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

