INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead and another is critically injured following a shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Lafayette Road just before 2 a.m. Monday for a report of a person shot.

According to police, a man and a woman were found shot inside a vehicle stopped in the vehicle of the road.

A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition.

No possible suspect information has been released.