‘Nourishing Well: Black Women and the Poetics of Sacred Space’ exhibition and poetry show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Madam Walker Legacy Center is hosting a multimedia art exhibition and poetry show Friday evening titled “Nourishing Well: Black Women and the Poetics of Sacred Space.”

The curator, Mariah Ivey, stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins about the events thought-provoking exploration of spirituality, identity, and creativity within the context of Black womanhood.

The message behind ‘nourishing well’

When asked about the overarching message of the exhibition, Ivey said its focus on celebrating the resilience, creativity, and spirituality of Black women. She expressed her hope that attendees would come away from the experience with a deeper appreciation for the sacred spaces that Black women cultivate and inhabit, both physically and metaphorically.

“I just truly believe that when you again allow art to transcend performance when it becomes more than entertainment, but we start to dig into the concepts of art, we become transparent, we become vulnerable in our work,” Ivey explained.

She added: “There’s an exchange that happens between the artist and the audience member and in that transparent vulnerable exchange, there’s healing. So then it becomes so much more than a show, but it becomes this sacred space that we co create together in the name of community and healing and joy.”

Featured artists and works

“Nourishing Well” boasts a diverse array of artwork and poetry, all centered around the theme of sacred space and its significance in the lives of Black women. From paintings and sculptures to spoken word performances, the exhibition showcases the talent and creativity of Black female artists and poets.

Attendees can expect to encounter a rich tapestry of experiences and perspectives, each offering a glimpse into the complex interplay between spirituality, identity, and culture within the Black community.

“There will be a gallery at six o’clock where you will get to experience poetry, fine art, contemporary art, as well as photography and film by several incredible, brilliant artists. Then at seven, we’ll do a show where you’ll get to hear poets, actors, facilitators, all in the name of creating this beautiful sacred space where we are uplifting our stories,” Ivey stated. “We are sharing our journeys and communing with one another.”

The importance of sacred spaces

At its core, “Nourishing Well” invites reflection on the importance of sacred spaces and how they can serve as sources of empowerment, healing, and connection for those who inhabit them.

Ivey explained the significance of creating and nurturing spaces where Black women feel seen, heard, and valued—a sentiment echoed throughout the exhibition.

Event details

The Nourishing Well exhibition and poetry show will take place today from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Madam Walker Legacy Center. For tickets or additional details, click here.