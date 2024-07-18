‘Now is the time to be able to share this’ | Davey Blackburn speaks about wife’s 2015 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Davey Blackburn knows that some people are still convinced that he had a role in the violent murder of his wife, Amanda, in 2015. It’s one of several topics he takes on directly in his new book: “Nothing is Wasted – A True Story of Hope, Forgiveness, and Finding Purpose in Pain.”

“For the most part, people had been wonderful,” he writes, in a passage describing the trials of three men now convicted of the crime. “…save a few loud voices who still desired to tout conspiracy theories about my involvement in the crime. And a handful of these voices even began mailing packets that outlined their theories to any church or organization I was being requested to speak at.”

In his first-ever extended interview with WISH-TV, Blackburn said his new book is not meant to silence people who hold and spread such claims but rather to reach out to them.

“A lot of people have their conspiracy theories because they have experienced true injustices in their own life, or they have observed it in other people. And maybe they’re even just wanting to speak out against some of that,” he said.

Another notable feature of the book: the words are not Davey Blackburn’s alone.

Instead, he decided to share reader prayer journal entries from his late wife, including some of her final written words. “Please continue to watch over us and protect us from illness and injuries,” Amanda Blackburn wrote in what her widower says was one of her last entries, “And when valleys do come, please keep our family strong.”

We asked Davey Blackburn how he decided to share such personal words without being able to ask Amanda whether she would have wanted the world to read them.

“They really ministered to my heart, helped me to heal, helped me to see more of who she is, helped me fall even more in love with her,” he answered, explaining that he spoke with her family about the decision. “I decided to publish the ones that I felt like, as I knew her heart, that she would want other people to know and hear about. Now, obviously, there’s volumes that weren’t published because they are very personal, but things that I think were really going to be able to help people and I knew she would, That’s her heart. She wanted to help people no matter what the cost.”

Blackburn returns often in his book to lessons he takes from moments in life that might otherwise be unremarkable. In one passage, a medic at the Mini-Marathon advises Blackburn to stop running on an injured leg rather than risk further damage. Reflecting on the advice later, he says the words of caution hit him hard.

“It became a metaphor for me to be able to step back and actually find healing that I needed in order to continue the game of life. And that’s really important. You go through something very tragic, something very painful like this is to take the time to heal,” he said.

The book goes on sale July 30. The Sixpence in Whitestown is hosting a book launch event, on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $75 to attend in person and $15 to watch online.