Now on sale: Purdue T-shirt from ‘Stranger Things’

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The light blue, 1980s-style T-shirt that made an appearance on a minor character in “Stranger Things 3” in July is now on sale from the Purdue Team Store website.

Preorders started Wednesday at purdueteamstore.com. The shirt will be sold starting Sept. 28 at the Purdue Team Store’s locations in the Memorial Union and Ross-Ade Stadium. Local retailers also will be selling the shirt at a future date.

Since the airing of the show, the Purdue Trademarks and Licensing Department has been working with its trademark licensing agent CLC and Purdue licensee Venley to replicate the shirt that bears the vintage Purdue Pete logo on the left sleeve and Purdue in gold across the chest.

“Venley did a remarkable job replicating the shirt from scratch. We appreciate their efforts in developing this special product for our fans,” said Erika Austin, Purdue’s manager of trademarks and licensing, in a statement from the university.

The show is set in the fictional Indiana community of Hawkins, population 30,000.