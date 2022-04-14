Local

NTSB finds no errors in plane crash that killed Greenwood woman

MARLIN, Texas. (WISH) — A plane crashed in Marlin, Texas, killed 2 people including a woman from Greenwood, Indiana.

The airplane departed from the Houston Executive Airport. After attempting to land, it bounced off the runway back into the air, and touched down a second time on grass near the runway.

After the second attempt, the plane hit a runway light and struck a tree.

Investigators examined the plane and found no malfunctions that caused the plane to crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it could take 12-18 months for a final report of the cause of the accident.