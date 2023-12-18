NTSB issues report in plane crash that killed Indiana restaurant owner, flight instructor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NTSB has released its preliminary report in a plane crash in Shelby County that killed the owner of a popular restaurant chain and his flight instructor.

The report cites a witness on I-74 who said she saw the plane flying “very low and looked stalled or as if it was hovering or hanging.”

The witness told investigators the plane then appeared to lose all control and dip so that the wings were vertical.

The plane then disappeared behind a group of trees, followed seconds later by a fireball and thick black smoke.

The November 22 crash killed Nathan Finney, president and owner of Finney Hospitality Group, and Warren Bruhl, a flight instructor who was training Finney.

Indiana State Police reported the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. near 6300 North County Road 325. That’s a mile north of Interstate 74 and eight miles east of Shelbyville.

The NTSB report does not mention any mechanical failures, but does say “examination of the flight control system confirmed continuity.”

The report notes the plane was destroyed by the crash and fire.

The preliminary report does not list a cause of the crash.

NTSB investigations, including the case of a crash, generally take 12-18 months to complete.