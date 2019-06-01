Numerous interstates closed, restricted through weekend in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation will continue work in Marion County this weekend. Several interstates will be closed or have restricted lanes.
These roads are closed through 6 a.m. Monday:
- Northbound Interstate 65 from I-465 to the South Split.
- Northbound I-65 from I-465 to the North Split.
- I-70 West from the South Split to Belmont Avenue.
- The ramp from Lafayette Road to southbound I-65.
- The ramp from I-65 North to I-465 North on the northwest side.
- The ramp from eastbound I-865 EB to eastbound I-465.
These roads will have lane restrictions through 6 a.m. Monday:
- I-65 SB between Lafayette Road and Little Eagle Creek.
- I-465 North on the northwest side between 46th Street and I-865.
- I-465 on the northeast side between the White River and Fall Creek.