Numerous interstates closed, restricted through weekend in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation will continue work in Marion County this weekend. Several interstates will be closed or have restricted lanes.

These roads are closed through 6 a.m. Monday:

Northbound Interstate 65 from I-465 to the South Split.

Northbound I-65 from I-465 to the North Split.

I-70 West from the South Split to Belmont Avenue.

The ramp from Lafayette Road to southbound I-65.

The ramp from I-65 North to I-465 North on the northwest side.

The ramp from eastbound I-865 EB to eastbound I-465.

These roads will have lane restrictions through 6 a.m. Monday: