NWS: EF-1 tornado in Beech Grove among 4 confirmed tornadoes in Indiana Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The National Weather Service has made a preliminary determination that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Beech Grove Saturday night.

The new information brings the tornado count to four in Indiana Saturday.

***PRELIMINARY SURVEY INFORMATION*** Our survey team in the Beech Grove area has made a PRELIMINARY determination of a #tornado in that area with a width of 200 yards and estimated wind speeds of 100 MPH, producing EF-1 damage. #INwx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 16, 2019

Officials said three other tornadoes touched down in Owen County near Freedom, near Ellettsville in Monroe County and in Rushville in Rush County.

Beech Grove mayor holds press conference following EF-1 tornado

It is possible more tornadoes touched down across the state, however officials are working to confirm those touchdowns.

Photos: Severe weather hits central Indiana

Investigators will travel to Bloomfield in Green County, Bartholomew County near Columbus, parts of Decatur County and Brown County near Stone Head. They will assess the damage in these areas to confirm whether tornadoes did touch down.

Severe Weather Recap Daybreak 6a

There have been no reported injuries in the counties that were affected by severe weather Saturday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED LINK | LIVE BLOG: Tornado warnings issued across central Indiana