Local News

NWS: EF-1 tornado in Beech Grove among 4 confirmed tornadoes in Indiana

By:

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 07:28 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 10:44 AM EDT

NWS: EF-1 tornado in Beech Grove among 4 confirmed tornadoes in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The National Weather Service has made a preliminary determination that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Beech Grove Saturday night. 

The new information brings the tornado count to four in Indiana Saturday. 

Officials said three other tornadoes touched down in Owen County near Freedom, near Ellettsville in Monroe County and in Rushville in Rush County. 

Beech Grove mayor holds press conference following EF-1 tornado

It is possible more tornadoes touched down across the state, however officials are working to confirm those touchdowns. 

Photos: Severe weather hits central Indiana

Investigators will travel to Bloomfield in Green County, Bartholomew County near Columbus, parts of Decatur County and Brown County near Stone Head. They will assess the damage in these areas to confirm whether tornadoes did touch down. 

There have been no reported injuries in the counties that were affected by severe weather Saturday night. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

RELATED LINK | LIVE BLOG: Tornado warnings issued across central Indiana

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines