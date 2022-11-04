Local

NYPD arrests man in case of IU student fatally shot while visiting New York City

Indiana University student Ethan Williams died in October 2020 after a bullet hit him in the chest during a visit to New York City. (Provided Photo/Ethan Williams family)

NEW YORK (WISH) — Police have arrested a Brooklyn man for the death of an Indiana University student who was shot and killed during a trip to New York City in 2020.

Officers on Thursday arrested 26-year-old William Freeman for the murder of 20-year-old Ethan Williams, the New York Police Department said in a statement to News 8. Freeman is charged in Kings County, New York, with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Williams, of Indianapolis, and a group of friends were sitting on a stoop in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood on Oct. 24, 2020, when a bullet hit him in the chest. Police at the time said they thought it might have been a stray bullet.

Williams was taken to nearby Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one else was hurt.

Blaine Cromley, one of the friends who was with Williams that morning, told WCBS-TV in New York: “We were smoking cigs, man. Like, I don’t know. My heart’s broke.”

Williams was a graduate of Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis and served as a member of the Mayor’s Youth Council. He had transferred to IU that fall from Taylor University and was a sophomore pre-media student, IU said in a statement in 2020.

Shortly after the shooting, Williams’ father, Jason Williams, told WCBS-TV that his son worked with local officials to combat violence.

“America is very broken right now. Ethan wanted to be part of the solution. He won’t be,” Jason Williams said.

“He thought a lot about youth violence and gun control, and those issues were very, very important to him,” Ethan’s mother, Susan Williams, said.

NYPD declined News 8’s request for additional information and did not say what events led to Williams’ arrest. Police also declined to provide a booking photo, citing departmental policy.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office did not respond to News 8’s request for a probable cause affidavit.