Ocean World Sushi showcases Japanese food on Daybreak

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the Olympics showcasing Japan on the international stage, people are learning more about the country’s culture.

Ocean World Sushi stopped by Daybreak on Sunday to demonstrate how to make sushi and discuss the significance of Japan hosting the Olympics.

The restaurant is located at 1206 W. 86th St. on the north side. More information can be found on their website.