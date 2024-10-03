October is a great time for holiday deals

INDIANAPOLIS (CONSUMER REPORTS) — You probably haven’t carved your Halloween pumpkin, yet stores are playing holiday music. Retailers are getting an earlier start than ever on holiday shopping, which could mean big savings this month. Consumer Reports reveals products at deep discounts to help kickstart the holiday shopping season.

Target will kick things off with its Circle Week sale from Oct. 6-12. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days will be on Oct. 8-9. Best Buy’s Flash sale will be on Oct. 8-9, and Walmart’s Holiday Deals event will be Oct. 8-13.

You might not get those Black Friday prices, but you can do your shopping early, and you won’t have to worry about items selling out.

Now may be the best time to upgrade your smartphone. The Samsung Z Fold5 sells for as low as $1,399 at Amazon. The Samsung foldable phone aced CR’s tests for camera quality, performance, and ease of use.

Next, the perfect gift for a music lover. The Sony wireless noise-cancelling earbuds are as low as $244.99 at Walmart. CR’s expert audio testers say these headphones deliver excellent active noise reduction and stellar sound quality.

Now a gift for the coffee lover. The coffee maker from Melitta is priced at $250 at Amazon. With windows closed during the colder months, ensure the air inside your home is cleaner with an air purifier. The Blueair Blue Pure 411i Max is as low as $119.99. at Amazon and Best Buy.

A big-ticket item not to buy in October is a TV. You should hold off until Black Friday, which is the absolute best time to get the best price.

If you’re looking for something else this month, Consumer Reports says chainsaws, snow blowers, leaf blowers, thermostats, and ranges are all offered at a deep discount in October.

Have a great start to your holiday shopping season!