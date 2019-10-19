INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and just three years ago, Marion County reported nearly 11,000 victims of domestic violence.

Dr. Danielle Henderson with IU Health stopped by the WISH-TV studios to talk about some resources folks in central Indiana can use.

“Domestic violence can happen to anyone of any race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation,” said Dr. Henderson. “I think we all have our own preconceived notions about who an abuser is or someone who is abused, but it can happen to anyone.”

Dr. Henderson said their are different versions of domestic abuse including physical, financial, verbal and emotional abuse.

Power and control is often at the center of abusive relationships, Henderson said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, resources are available for help.

