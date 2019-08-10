Off-duty ISP detective critically injured in motorcycle crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A state police detective was critically injured in a crash on I-465 Saturday morning, Indiana State Police said.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of I-465 just south of I-69.

Authorities found Philip “Andy” Byers, a 24-year Indiana State Police veteran, lying on the road with severe injuries. ISP said Byers is currently serving as a detective at the Pendleton District and he was off duty at the time of the crash.

Police say Byers was wearing a helmet, but suffered critical injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined Byers was driving southbound in the center lane and came up on slower traffic. A vehicle was beside Byers’ motorcycle in an adjacent lane and collided with the motorcycle, causing Byers to crash into the back of a semi.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation and none of the drivers involved are suspected of being intoxicated.

If you witnessed the crash, you are urged to call Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.