Local

Off-road vehicle crash claims life of Madison man

(File Photo)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — A man was killed in an off-road vehicle crash Saturday night in Ripley County.

The Department of Natural Resources say the crash occurred around 9:25 p.m. near the 9000 block of South County Road 75 West. Tyler Asche, 36, of Madison, was traveling downhill on a gravel roadway and lost control of his side-by-side off-road vehicle.

Ashe, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle and got pinned underneath it. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

The passenger in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is still underway. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of Ashe’s death.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Search resumes for man whose girlfriend disappeared on trip

National /

Rep. Steve Davisson dies at 63 after battle with cancer

Politics /

Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination

Entertainment /

On The Rocks: Two summer cocktails with Evan Williams Peach

All Indiana Bets /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image