Off-road vehicle crash claims life of Madison man

MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — A man was killed in an off-road vehicle crash Saturday night in Ripley County.

The Department of Natural Resources say the crash occurred around 9:25 p.m. near the 9000 block of South County Road 75 West. Tyler Asche, 36, of Madison, was traveling downhill on a gravel roadway and lost control of his side-by-side off-road vehicle.

Ashe, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle and got pinned underneath it. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

The passenger in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is still underway. An autopsy will determine the exact cause of Ashe’s death.