Officer fires weapon during pursuit on Indy’s east side; 1 suspect in custody, 2 on the run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a police shooting happened Wednesday night on the city’s east side.

At around 7:30 p.m., detectives with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force were performing an investigation at Briergate Apartments near 30th Street and Post Road after multiple people there reported gun violence, including shots fired, IMPD says.

During the investigation, detectives saw a Chevrolet Malibu with a plate that expired in 2021. Three people were inside and detectives believed the car was connected to the firearms investigation, according to IMPD.

Officers tried to stop the Malibu, but it took off and a chase ensued that ended on Carnaby Street at the Cheswick Village Apartments.

The three people inside the Malibu got out and ran from officers.

“At some point, an IMPD officer discharged his firearm at one of the suspects,” IMPD said in a statement.

One suspect was taken into custody. Police were searching for the other two suspects.

The officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave pending criminal and administrative investigations.

Body-worn cameras were in use at the time of the shooting, IMPD says.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will hold a hearing after the criminal investigation is complete.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Brian Lambert by email or by calling IMPD at 317-327-375. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.