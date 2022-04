Local

Officer investigates car crash, hit during the process

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana State Police officer investigated a crash near I-65 this morning.

The officer parked their car in the left lane behind the crashed vehicle.

While the officer’s car was parked, a 2006 Lincoln truck came at a high speed and hit the officer’s car.

The officer was inside the car when it was hit, and was sent to Northlake Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.