Officer responds to eastside incident and fires shot; no one injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An officer who responded to an incident on the city’s east side Friday morning did fire a shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to a domestic incident in the 10000 block of John Marshall Drive around 3:30 a.m. Police said they were called to check the welfare of a woman who said she was being choked by a man who was trying to take her phone.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the man who did have a gun.

An officer did fire one shot but no one was injured, police said. That officer has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

One person has been detained.