LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Neighborhood celebrations were held cross the country Tuesday for National Night Out.

The events are part of a nationwide push to get people out of their homes to meet their neighbors and local first responders.

At one Lawrence celebration, cheerleaders and police officers enjoyed a bit of a dance-off in the street.

Games and activities for all ages were offered.

In all, more than 37.8 million people participated in the celebrations.