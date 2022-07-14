Local

Officers close I-70 after police car catches fire

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — I-70 temporarily closed Wednesday afternoon after a police car caught fire.

Indiana State Police responded to a report of a police car on fire on I-70 near the 137 mile marker. That’s four miles East of the Brazil exit on State Road 59.

The interstate was shut down east and westbound due to ammunition in the vehicle. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, eastbound lanes opened at 2:10 p.m. An announcement was made at 2:15 p.m. that westbound lanes will soon be open.

Police have not provided any further information at this time. This article will be updated.