Officers responding to police shooting in Lawrence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers are at the scene of a police shooting along Pendleton Pike in Lawrence.

Around 10:35 a.m., police and firefighters from Indianapolis and Lawrence were dispatched to a report of a gunshot at the Park Terrace Motel, 9025 Pendleton Pike. That’s at the intersection of North Post Road and Pendleton Pike, just south of 56th Street.

About 15 minutes later, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on X that a police shooting had occurred.

IMPD says no officers were injured, but it’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

The IMPD SWAT team and IMPD Drone Unit are on the scene. Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.