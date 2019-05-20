Officials ID 1-year-old found in hot car; cause of death awaits tests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities said Monday it may take eight weeks to find out why a 1-year-old girl found in a hot car died Saturday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 4:45 p.m. Saturday to the AutoZone at 3863 E. Washington St. after a bystander called 911 for help, reporting that a baby was in the backseat of a sport-utility vehicle and not responding.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the baby as 1-year-old Maria Guadalupe Sanchez. The cause of death is pending toxicology results that could take about eight weeks, the office said.

Temperatures were in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday afternoon.

According to IMPD, the baby on Saturday was rushed to Riley Children’s Hospital, where she later died.

Detectives questioned the baby’s mother but hadn’t determined if she left her child alone in the vehicle. No charges have been filed yet against anyone in connection with the baby’s death.

Authorities declined to identify the baby’s mother.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.