Officials investigate fatal shooting outside east side bar

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 06:08 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Police are investigating after a fight at a bar led to a fatal shooting early Saturday.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. outside Bar 52 in the area of Sherman Drive and English Avenue.

According to officials, a fight broke out inside the bar and spilled into the parking lot. That's when one of the people involved in the fight pulled out a gun and shot a man who later died.

Twp people were taken into custody in connection to the shooting. 

Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.

