Officials stressing boat safety ahead of Fourth of July

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Fishers Police Department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are working together to make the 4Th of July safe at Geist Reservoir.

Officers say life jackets have to be on board for every passenger.

Lt. Mike Janes with the Fishers Police Department says it’s crucial to bring water and a rain coat. He says you never know when the weather can change.

The amount of arrests on Geist have decreased over the past year.

Lt. Janes says that’s due to people deciding to follow the rules.

There is one thing different this year.

No alcohol is allowed on the bridge for the annual firework show.

The event is now targeted towards a family atmosphere.