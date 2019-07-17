Officials urge Indy residents to stay cool, hydrated as Excessive Heat Warning approaches

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There may have been clouds with some scattered showers on Wednesday, but don’t let that fool you as the heat will increase through the weekend.

The National Weather Service says Indianapolis will be under an Excessive Heat Warning starting at 2 p.m Thursday and ending Sunday at 8 p.m.

Cooling stations will be open to the public as the heat index spikes above 105 degrees.

“Our splash parks, our pools, our malls, our libraries,” said Major Brian Mahone with IMPD Homeland Security. “A lot of public and safety facilities are going to be open during the day to help cool and also some that are open in the evening. They are spread out throughout Indianapolis.”

“105 is that magic mark. 105 is when you really start to feel it to where you can get heat-related illness really quickly,” explained WISH-TV’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown.

It’s something local business owner Chris Redman with Craving Hotdogs has been keeping in mind as he’s been keeping busy but staying hydrated.

“The last two weeks have been the hottest this year last month was decent and cool this last week has been pretty hot,” Redman said.

Along with drinking plenty of water, experts also suggest you avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and keep an eye out for pets, children and elderly neighbors.

You should also know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke and seek medical attention if you notice any symptoms.

Stay with WISHTV.com to get weather updates through out the weekend.