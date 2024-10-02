Ohio man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Decatur County

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Ohio man is dead after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Decatur County on Wednesday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday, Indiana State Police troopers responded to State Road 3, north of Greensburg in Decatur County, Indiana, on a report of a fatal two-vehicle head-on crash.

Investigators believe a 2017 GMC Arcadia, being driven by Adam P. Peters, 36, of Morristown, Ohio, was traveling Southbound on State Road 3 near County Road 300 North. For an unknown reason, Peters’ vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 2017 Ford E-350 box truck being driven by Jamin E. Guthrie, 39, of North Vernon, Indiana. The vehicles collided nearly head-on in the roadway. After the collision, both vehicles came to a stop partially off the roadway.

Peters sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Decatur County Coroner’s Office. Guthrie sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Toxicology tests are pending, but drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors. State Road 3 was closed for four hours for crash investigation and cleanup.