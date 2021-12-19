Local

Old National Bank settles housing loan discrimination lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana-based bank has agreed to direct more housing loans to majority-Black neighborhoods in settling a federal discrimination lawsuit filed by a fair housing organization.

Evansville-based Old National Bank faced allegations in the October lawsuit that it engaged in housing discrimination against Blacks in Indianapolis.

The settlement agreement calls for Old National to originate more than $27 million in loans to qualified Black applicants and contribute more than $3 million to create programs to help Black home seekers secure mortgages.

Any Nelson, director of Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, said the agreement will provide more mortgage opportunities, bank branches, neighborhood stabilization grants and fair lending education.