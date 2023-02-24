Local

Olympic medalist kicks of book tour at Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee kicked off her book tour Thursday at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum.

Joyner-Kersee dominated the Olympic women’s decathlon for many years, and now she has written a children’s book called “running for the gold.” She read the book to school groups at the museum.

She also shared how she overcame challenges early in life, including bullying.

“If anyone is bullying you or saying things about you, maybe they don’t like the way your hair looks, they may say mean things about the clothes you wear, cause I would have certain clothes and talk about it, but still, I’m going to encourage all of you, to be strong. Don’t let that get the best of you,” Joyner-Kersee said.

Joyner-Kersee won six Olympic medals, three gold, one silver, and two bronze.