Olympic swimming pools took collaboration to build inside Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This is the first time an NFL stadium is hosting the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, and it took collaboration to get the pool ready for swimmers.

Eric Neuburger is the stadium director at Lucas Oil Stadium. He said an Italian pool company, Myrtha Pools, made the pool.

“It’s actually three meters above the concrete that sits underneath the normal NFL field,” Neuburger said. “They build this structure that’s actually weighted by the water itself. It’s really a permanent pool that is just built temporarily.”

Local companies had a big hand to play in the creation of the pool.

“Everything else you see around it. The decking. The color. The video. That comes from DODD Technologies out of Pendleton,” Neuburger said. “And then spear does all the water. The piping. It’s really permanent piping, and they’re out of Plainfield.”

These pools will not go to waste. Crews will disassemble them so they can be reused.

“Booth pools have been sold to others. One in Fort Wayne. One pool in Fort Wayne,” Neuburger said. “Another will go all the way to the Cayman Islands.”

The water in the pool will not be wasted either.

“It will be dechlorinated and put back in the storm water, and back into the White River at the end,” Neuburger said.

There are nine days of swim trials starting this weekend. An Olympian will qualify each day, so no matter when you go, you have a chance to see someone make the team.

Related Coverage